Our Airplanes
The below chart lists key seat specifications on each Boeing 737 model we fly, including passenger capacity, average pitch*, and seat width.
Our aircraft have one aisle and one single cabin with three seats on each side of the aircraft. The first row of seats on each side is bulkhead seating.
|Aircraft
|
Passenger Capacity
|
Average Seat Pitch*
|
Narrowest Seat Width
|
Widest Seat Width
|
Movable Aisle Armrests
|
Lavatories
|
Boeing 737-700
|143
|
31”
|
15.5”
|
17.0”
|
All rows
|
One forward and one rear
|
Boeing 737-800
Boeing 737-MAX 8
|
175
|
32”
|
15.5”
|
17.8”
|
All rows except bulkhead (front)
|
One forward and two rear
*As defined by our aircraft manufacturer, seat pitch is determined by measuring the distance from any point on a seat to the same point on the seat directly in front of it.