Mobile website
Yes, flight status information is available through mobile.southwest.com.
The check-in confirmation screen on your mobile device will display the boarding group and position below each Passenger's name.
Learn more about the Southwest boarding process.
Yes. The mobile check-in process will check in all Passengers included on the reservation unless your group exceeds eight Passengers or you are traveling internationally. Refer to the Group Travel FAQ page for more information on international and domestic group travel policies.
NOTE: If one of the Passengers traveling on a multi-passenger reservation does not qualify for online check-in (i.e., age-restricted, military, group, etc.), the other Passengers who do qualify will be able to check in and retrieve their own boarding passes.
Yes, you can enter a promotion code when booking via mobile.southwest.com.