Rapid Rewards® account
When you’re a Rapid Rewards Member, you can access your Rapid Rewards account at Southwest.com/myaccount or via your mobile app. Simply enter your account number and password to view your account, book reward and Companion travel, view upcoming trips, set your personal preferences, and more.
Access your Rapid Rewards account from the Southwest.com homepage by selecting Log In at the top of the page. Enter your username or Rapid Rewards account number and password.
You can request a password at Southwest.com by simply clicking on the Need Help Logging In? link under Account Login. Simply provide all of the necessary information and a password will be emailed or mailed to the address in your account.
If you can't remember your username or account number, simply click on the Need help logging in? link under Account Login. Then provide all of the necessary information and your username and account number will be instantly provided to you online.
If you have never logged in to your account at Southwest.com, simply click on the Need help logging in? link under Account Login. You will be required to provide all of the necessary information, including your Rapid Rewards account number, to finish setting up your account.
If you need to fix a spelling mistake on your Rapid Rewards account, please contact us. But if you changed your name legally, send us a copy of one of the following:
- Marriage license
- Divorce decree
- An old government-issued photo ID plus a new government-issued photo ID
This information should also be included with your documentation:
- Name
- Address
- Phone number
- Rapid Rewards account number
It is preferred that you email us your documents when requesting a name change.
How to send an email:
- Visit the Email Us page.
- Choose Comment/Question, then Rapid Rewards, then Account Management.
- Fill out and submit the form.
You can also email us through the mobile app. Navigate to the Contact Us section in the mobile app menu, select Email Us, then follow steps two and three above.
You may also mail us your information here:Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards
P.O. Box 36657
Dallas, Texas 75235
To view your account history, log in to your Rapid Rewards account on Southwest.com. Next, click on My Account in the top right of your screen. Within your My Account, you can view your total points balance, recent points activity, your status toward tier membership, upcoming trips, saved trips, past trips, and more.
Yes. If you have not yet taken your trip, you can add your Rapid Rewards number to your reservation on Southwest.com or you can ask a Southwest Airlines® Customer Service Agent to add it when you arrive at the airport.