Rapid Rewards® Points Center
You can buy up to 60,000 combined points per day for yourself or as a gift to another Member. Rapid Rewards points can be purchased in increments of 1,000 during promotional periods and 500 when off promotion with a minimum purchase of 2,000 points and a daily maximum of 60,000 points combined for personal and gift purchases. Recipients can only receive 60,000 points per 24-hour period.
You can gift or transfer points to one Member per transaction, although you can complete as many transactions as you’d like up to the 60,000-point daily maximum.
No, purchased, gifted, transferred points, or Rapid Rewards Partnership Points do not count toward A-List, A-List Preferred, or Companion Pass but they are redeemable.
Log into your account and click on Rapid Rewards at the top of the screen. Under Manage, select Buy or Transfer Points. From there, you can select the appropriate transaction option on the Rapid Rewards Buy, Gift & Transfer page. When prompted, enter the Rapid Rewards account number, email address, and name of the individual who will receive your gifted points. The points will be deposited into the Member's Rapid Rewards account upon completion of the transaction.
Points cannot be transferred without knowing the recipient’s Rapid Rewards account number. They can enroll for free at Southwest.com®. Once they have an account established, you will then be able to gift points.
The recipient’s email address is required to notify them that they’ve received points either from a gift, transfer, or Rapid Rewards Partnership Points program award.
Yes. The transaction must be completed with a credit card and will be subject to applicable taxes and fees (as defined by your financial institution) as well as the exchange rate associated with purchases made with a credit card issued through a foreign bank and will be settled in USD.
Simply log in to your Rapid Rewards account and navigate to the Rapid Rewards Point Center. From there click the “Donate Points” button to start the process. Select a designated charity and the amount you would like to donate. After selecting a charity from the dropdown box and confirming your transaction, the points will be deposited into the charity's Rapid Rewards account within 72 hours. Once the donation has been accepted, you will receive an email with a receipt.
You can donate your points to one charity per transaction. Donations count toward the daily transfer maximum of 60,000.
No. There is no fee to donate points; however, transactions are nonreversible.
You must be a Rapid Rewards Member to claim your points. You can enroll for free at Southwest.com. Once you’ve enrolled, log in to your Rapid Rewards account and click on Rapid Rewards at the top of the screen. Under Manage, select Buy or Transfer Points. Select Claim Partner points and enter your unique award code, name, and Rapid Rewards account number where prompted. The points will be deposited into your account within 72 hours.
Your claim code (or certificate code or redemption code) is the unique combination of letters and numbers that is specific to your points gift or Rapid Rewards Partnership Points award. This code can be found on the certificate or within the email you received. This unique claim code can be redeemed only once and can be redeemed by anyone, so be sure to keep it in a safe place and claim your points as soon as possible.
Yes. The claim code can only be redeemed once so make sure to keep your unique code in a safe place and claim your points as soon as possible.
No. Lost or stolen certificates cannot be returned or replaced. The certificate and its unique claim code may be redeemed only once and has no cash or refund value. Certificates will be deemed fully used once points have been credited to a Rapid Rewards account. Once certificates have been fully used, they may not be recovered, regained, or reissued.
No. Rapid Rewards paper certificates and emails containing a claim code will be void if sold or bartered.
Points claimed through a certificate or an email have a 100K point daily limit. This limit doesn’t apply to points gifted or transferred from another Member.