Enroll in Rapid Rewards®
Enrolling in Rapid Rewards is easy—and free! You have multiple options to enroll in Rapid Rewards.
Simply visit Southwest.com/enroll.
You can enroll on the Southwest® Mobile App by selecting the menu and clicking on Log in or enroll to manage your trips and account activity.
Enrolling online is fast and easy. If you need help during the enrollment process, call Southwest Airlines® Reservations at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA®.
We communicate program changes to you via email. If you wish to learn more, please visit our privacy policy.
Once you're enrolled, you can start earning points after completing qualifying flight travel and/or Rapid Rewards partner transactions. Points can be earned from (a) qualifying flights booked and flown through Southwest or (b) through qualifying purchases with our Rapid Rewards partners. Qualifying Flights include flights paid entirely with dollars, Southwest LUV Vouchers®, gift cards, or flight credits, and with no portion of the purchase price paid for with Rapid Rewards points.