General Rapid Rewards®
Reward travel has the same airport experience as revenue travel. You do not need to bring a Rapid Rewards card if flying on reward travel. Simply bring your digital or paper boarding pass and your government-issued ID.
For international travel (when departing the U.S. and when departing from an international destination), you must verify your passport with an Customer Service Agent or kiosk at the Southwest® ticket counter at least 60 minutes prior to your scheduled departure (75 minutes for flights departing Aruba (AUA)).
No, your Rapid Rewards points do not expire. However, if you choose to close your account, the points in your account will be terminated.
It takes up to 72 hours after completion of your flight for points to post to your account. For transactions with Rapid Rewards partners, review their terms and conditions to learn more about the expected timeframe for points to post to your account.