Rapid Rewards® tiers & Companion Pass®
To qualify for A-List status, you will need to fly 25 Southwest Airlines® one-way qualifying flights or earn 35,000 tier qualifying points per calendar year.
To qualify for A-List Preferred status, you will need to fly 50 Southwest Airlines one-way qualifying flights or earn 70,000 tier qualifying points per calendar year.
A one-way qualifying flight is defined as a one-way revenue trip on Southwest Airlines from an origin city to a destination city, including any intermediate stops and/or connections on Southwest Airlines. Points must be earned and posted to your Rapid Rewards account prior to the end of the calendar year in order to count toward A-List or A-List Preferred status qualification.
The following will not count toward qualification for A-List status: Rapid Rewards reward flights; Rapid Rewards Companion Pass travel; Rapid Rewards partner points except for tier qualifying points earned on the Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Priority or Premier Credit Cards from Chase (as per the rules described below); bonus Rapid Rewards points, unless specifically designated as such; nonrevenue travel, unless specifically designated as eligible; stops at intermediate cities on connecting or through flights; and charter flights.
Tier qualifying points are not redeemable for travel on Southwest Airlines or through the "More Rewards" site. A Member who has either a Rapid Rewards Priority Card, Rapid Rewards Premier Card, Rapid Rewards Premier Business Card, or a Rapid Rewards Performance Business Card from Chase will earn 1,500 tier qualifying points for every $10,000 in eligible net purchases on that card.
A-List and A-List Preferred qualification earned through a promotional offer may have different requirements and so please refer to the terms associated with such promotional offer.
As an A-List Member, you will enjoy Fly By® priority check-in and security access lanes (where available), a dedicated A-List phone line, reserved check-in, a 25% earning bonus on all qualifying Southwest flights, and same-day standby benefits free of airline charges. Qualifying Flights include flights paid entirely with dollars, LUV Vouchers, Gift Cards or Travel Funds, and with no portion of the purchase price paid for with Rapid Rewards points.
In addition, you and all Passengers included on your reservation will receive priority boarding which means Southwest will automatically reserve a boarding position 36 hours prior to the flight. You and Passengers on your reservation will still need to check in within 24 hours of scheduled departure to retrieve your boarding passes. Some restrictions apply. These restrictions include, but are not limited to, your reservation must be booked 36 hours prior to scheduled departure, and on Group Travel itineraries, priority boarding will only apply to A-List and A-List Preferred Members.
As an A-List Preferred Member, you will enjoy Fly By priority check-in and security access lanes (where available), a dedicated A-List Preferred phone line, reserved check-in, free inflight WiFi on equipped planes, a 100 percent earning bonus on all eligible revenue Southwest® flights, and same-day standby benefits free of airline charges.
In addition, you and all Passengers included on your reservation will receive priority boarding which means boarding positions will be automatically reserved 36 hours prior to the flight. You and Passengers on your reservation will still need to check in within 24 hours of scheduled departure to retrieve your boarding passes. Some restrictions apply. These restrictions include, but are not limited to, your reservation must be booked 36 hours prior to scheduled departure, and on Group Travel itineraries, priority boarding will only apply to A-List and A-List Preferred Members.
Rapid Rewards A-List and A-List Preferred qualification is based on the calendar year. Once reached, you will begin enjoying the benefits immediately. You will maintain your A-List or A-List Preferred status for the remainder of the calendar year and the entire calendar year immediately following the year in which you qualified.
Southwest may from time to time offer promotional tier status. If you received tier status due to a promotional offer, the length of your tier may not be until the end of a calendar year. Please refer to the specific promotion for the tier length.
Upon qualifying for A-List or A-List Preferred, you will automatically be mailed a new membership card with the expiration date of your benefits. In a year when you requalify for A-List or A-List Preferred, your new membership card with the updated expiration date will be mailed to you at the end of the year.
Contact us to request a replacement for a lost or stolen A-List or A-List Preferred membership card.
As an A-List or A-List Preferred Member, you will receive a membership card that will grant you access to Fly By priority check-in and security access lanes (where available). Additionally, A-List and A-List Preferred boarding passes will be designated as such if you include your Rapid Rewards account number in your flight reservation. These boarding passes will grant you access to these lanes.
On the day of travel, please see a Customer Service Agent at the airport for this benefit and for information regarding any additional government taxes and fees. This benefit is not available at Southwest kiosks.
This benefit will be provided for A-List and A-List Preferred Members traveling prior to the original scheduled departure, between the same city pairs, on the original date of travel, where a seat is available.
On flights that do not meet these qualifications, A-List and A-List Preferred Members will receive priority standby and will be required to pay the difference in fare and any additional government taxes and fees if a seat becomes available. A-List Preferred Members will be prioritized ahead of A-List Members.
If an A-List or A-List Preferred Member is traveling on a multiple-Passenger reservation, same-day standby and priority standby will not be provided for non-A-List or non-A-List Preferred Members in the same reservation.
For A-List and A-List Preferred Members who have also qualified for a Companion Pass, A-List and A-List Preferred benefits are not available to the Companion unless the Companion is also an A-List or A-List Preferred Member.
Priority phone line numbers will be provided to A-List and A-List Preferred Members in your welcome kit that will be distributed upon qualification and will be printed on the A-List and A-List Preferred membership cards.
You must call from the primary phone number in your account to authenticate for priority service. A-List priority phone line is 1-888-737-1005. A-List Preferred priority phone line is 1-888-737-1006.
While every WiFi-enabled device is different, the basic steps for taking advantage of your free WiFi benefit (where available) as an A-List Preferred Member are:
- Once the Flight Attendant has announced that it is safe to use approved portable electronics, turn on your WiFi-enabled device.
- View available wireless networks, select Southwest WiFi, and connect.
- Launch your internet browser for access to the Southwest Airlines Inflight Entertainment Portal. If you are not immediately redirected, type Southwestwifi.com into your address bar.
- Select “WiFi Onboard” from the home screen and you will be taken to the WiFi landing page.
- Once on the WiFi landing page, select “Connect for free” to be taken to the A-List Preferred login page.
- Enter your Rapid Rewards account number or username and password and select “Connect free”.
- Once you have been authenticated as an A-List Preferred Member, you may enjoy surfing the web at 30,000 feet!
Wifi is available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Visit Southwest.com/alpwifi for instructions to log in.
For answers to other WiFi questions, visit the WiFi FAQs at Southwest.com.
A Member who earns 125,000 Companion Pass qualifying points or who flies 100 qualifying one-way flights booked through Southwest per calendar year will qualify for Companion Pass.
Companion Pass qualifying points are earned from revenue flights booked through Southwest, points earned on Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards, and base points earned from Rapid Rewards partners.
Points earned during a billing cycle on a Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card from Chase are not available for redemption or qualification for Companion Pass status until they are posted on your billing statement and posted to your Rapid Rewards account. Only points posted on your billing statements and posted to your Rapid Rewards account during the same calendar year are available for qualification for Companion Pass status.
The following do not count as Companion Pass qualifying points: purchased points; points transferred between Members; points converted from hotel and car loyalty programs, e-Rewards®, Valued Opinions, and Diners Club®; points earned from Rapid Rewards program enrollment; tier bonus points; flight bonus points; and partner bonus points (with the exception of the Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase).
No points nor tier or Companion Pass qualifying points will be awarded for flights taken by the Companion when flying on a Companion Pass reservation.
Rapid Rewards Companion Pass qualification will be based on the calendar year. Once it is earned, you will begin enjoying the benefits immediately after designating a Companion. You will maintain your Companion Pass for the remainder of the calendar year in which you qualified and the entire calendar year immediately following the year in which you qualified.
To continue receiving Companion Pass privileges, you must re-qualify each calendar year. Companion Pass qualification earned through a promotional offer may have different privileges and you should refer to the terms associated with such promotional offer.
To designate your Companion online, log in to your Rapid Rewards account on Southwest.com and click on My Account at the top of your screen. Within your My Rapid Rewards section locate the Snapshot tab. If you are eligible to designate your Companion online, you will find a Choose Your Companion section. Click Enter Companion info link, and follow the posted instructions. After you designate your Companion, your Companion Pass Member kit and card will arrive within 15 business days.
You may change your designated Companion up to three times each calendar year that you maintain Companion Pass privileges. Any reservation with the current designated Companion would need to be cancelled before changing your designated Companion. To change your Companion, you must call 1-800-435-9792. Please allow up to 21 business days for processing.
No. Your Companion and you must fly on the same flight.
Points earned by making purchases with a Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card, and your base points earned from Rapid Rewards partners count toward Companion Pass.
Purchased points, points transferred between Members, points converted from hotel and car loyalty programs, and e-Rewards, e-Miles, Valued Opinions, and Diners Club, and Partner bonus points (with the exception of the Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase) do not qualify as Companion Pass qualifying points.
A Member who has either a Rapid Rewards Priority Card or a Rapid Rewards Premier Card, Rapid Rewards Premier Business Card, or a Rapid Rewards Performance Business Card from Chase will earn 1,500 tier qualifying points for every $10,000 in eligible net purchases on that card. Once the $10,000 spend requirement is met, tier qualifying points will post to your Rapid Rewards account within 30 days from the statement closing date.
Points must be earned and posted to your Rapid Rewards account prior to the end of the calendar year in order to count toward A-List or A-List Preferred status.