Rapid Rewards® tiers & Companion Pass®

On the day of travel, please see a Customer Service Agent at the airport for this benefit and for information regarding any additional government taxes and fees. This benefit is not available at Southwest kiosks.

This benefit will be provided for A-List and A-List Preferred Members traveling prior to the original scheduled departure, between the same city pairs, on the original date of travel, where a seat is available.

On flights that do not meet these qualifications, A-List and A-List Preferred Members will receive priority standby and will be required to pay the difference in fare and any additional government taxes and fees if a seat becomes available. A-List Preferred Members will be prioritized ahead of A-List Members.

If an A-List or A-List Preferred Member is traveling on a multiple-Passenger reservation, same-day standby and priority standby will not be provided for non-A-List or non-A-List Preferred Members in the same reservation.

For A-List and A-List Preferred Members who have also qualified for a Companion Pass, A-List and A-List Preferred benefits are not available to the Companion unless the Companion is also an A-List or A-List Preferred Member.