Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity
We offer movies, live and on-demand TV1, texting through iMessage and WhatsApp, and music through iHeartRadio2—all for free in our Inflight Entertainment Portal, right on your personal device! There are no app downloads or signups required to use the Portal. You can also purchase Internet for $8 all day, per device.3
1 Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. May not be available for the full duration of flight.
2 Only allows access to iMessage and WhatsApp (must be downloaded before the flight).
3 Internet access for $8 a day, per device. In order to provide the best experience, we block access to certain high-bandwidth applications, websites, and video conferencing services, including, but not limited to, Netflix, HBO Max, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams. In consideration of the public environment onboard, we also block potentially offensive online content.
We do not have seatback screens or devices for rental. Be sure to bring your fully charged device onboard with you!
Headphones are required whenever a Customer is listening to any audio. We do not sell headphones onboard so be sure to bring your own!
We do not currently offer power onboard. Many of our gate areas have been refreshed to include power stations so you can recharge while you relax before your flight.
Internet coverage and some services may not be available for the full duration of your flight to/from our international destinations. You will receive a notification in the Inflight Entertainment Portal if we anticipate a loss of coverage during these flights.
Most popular phones, tablets, and notebooks are compatible with our Inflight Entertainment Portal. Make sure your device and browser are updated before traveling for the best experience possible. For more technical information see our list of supported devices and browsers.
- Put your device in Airplane Mode with WiFi turned on.
- Connect to the "SouthwestWiFi" network.
- Follow the on-screen prompts in the pop-up, or open your browser and go to www.southwestwifi.com.
Free movies and TV1
Movies and TV are both free on Southwest. Pick from a selection of newly released movies and classics. Watch the end of your favorite game over live TV channels or pick from our ad-free on-demand TV series. All of this is available directly in your browser—no downloads or signups required. You do not need to purchase internet to watch our free entertainment.
What's playing? Check out our free inflight movies and TV.
Free texting2
Keep the conversation going while onboard using iMessage and WhatsApp. Launch the Inflight Entertainment Portal in your browser, accept the texting terms and conditions, and then continue texting in your native app like you normally do.
While texting is free, to share certain types of media and data through these apps you may need to purchase Internet access, which is $8 all day, per device.
$8 Internet Access3
Satellite-based gate-to-gate Internet connectivity is available for $8 all day, per device. (Free for our A-List Preferred Members!)
Flight tracking and more
Track your flight path, get updated arrival information, and check your connection in real time using our integrated flight tracker.
Using the same supported device, launch your browser to return to the Southwest Airlines Inflight Entertainment Portal. Find the previously watched movie content and click "Watch Now."
We apologize for any inconvenience. First, you should confirm that your device meets the minimum requirements to support the Inflight Entertainment Portal. Southwest is unable to provide technical support but you may contact us by going to Southwest.com/contact-us to report any problems you had with your onboard experience.
We apologize for any inconvenience. First, you should confirm that your device meets the minimum requirements to support your chosen entertainment. Southwest is unable to provide technical support but you may contact us by going to Southwest.com/contact-us to report any problems you had with your viewing experience.
We accept the following payment options:
- Credit Card (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover)
- PayPal
- Apple Pay
We apologize for any inconvenience. If you didn't receive a top-notch Internet experience, please reach out to us. You may contact us by going to Southwest.com/contact-us.
The Inflight Entertainment Portal is supported on WiFi-enabled devices (802.11g/n) that meet the minimum requirements below. Browser support is limited to most recent version in addition to one previous version. Other devices and browsers may provide limited functionality.
Please note that utilizing privacy browser modes may impact product availability.
|
Live TV
|
Device
|
Operating System
|
Browsers
|
iPhone
|
iOS 12.0+
|
Google Chrome, Apple Safari
|
iPad
|
iPadOS 12.0+
|
Google Chrome, Apple Safari
|
Android
|
Android 8.0+
|
Google Chrome
|
Mac
|
MacOS 10.12+
|
Google Chrome, Apple Safari
|
Windows PC
|
Windows 10+
|
Google Chrome & Microsoft Edge
|
Movies & On-Demand TV
|
Device
|
Operating System
|
Browsers
|
iPhone
|
iOS 12.0+
|
Apple Safari
|
iPad
|
iPadOS 13.0+
|
Apple Safari
|
Android
|
Android 8.0+
|
Google Chrome
|
Mac
|
MacOS 10.12+
|
Google Chrome, Apple Safari
|
Windows PC
|
Windows 10+
|
Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge
|
Music
|
Device
|
Operating System
|
Browsers
|
iPhone
|
iOS 12.0+
|
Google Chrome, Apple Safari
|
iPad
|
iPadOS 12.0+
|
Google Chrome, Apple Safari
|
Android
|
Android 8.0+
|
Google Chrome
|
Mac
|
MacOS 10.12+
|
Google Chrome, Apple Safari
|
Windows PC
|
Windows 10+
|
Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge